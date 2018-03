Have your say

The humorous production, This House, will start its national tour at the West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Created by James Graham and directed by Jeremy Herrin and Jonathan O’Boyle, the tour follows a sell-out run at the National Theatre and West End. It takes place in the 1974 corridors of Westminster and shows MPs of all parties battle it out inside the House of Commons.

The show will run until Saturday March 10.