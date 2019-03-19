It’s all for the love of a dog

Thanks to local dog lovers, Dogs Trust Leeds has helped 500 dogs enjoy their home comforts and lots of TLC in foster care before heading off to their new homes.

The York Road rehoming centre runs a Home from Home fostering scheme for dogs who they feel particularly benefit from being in a home rather than kennels while they are waiting to find a permanent home.

One such dog was Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy, Winston, who was the 500th dog to be placed in foster care.

He was found as a stray at just four weeks old so after being taken to the rehoming centre by the dog warden, he was immediately placed in foster care with Dianne Ellener, a qualified veterinary nurse, and Mick Johnston from Leeds.

Amy Ripley, home from home co-ordinator, said: “Dianne and Mick have been fostering for us for three years and Winston was the 18th dog they looked after.

“They had cared for puppies before so when beautiful Winston came to us, I immediately called them and without hesitation they said they’d take care of him.

“Winston proved to be a really resilient puppy and thanks to the love and care of Dianne and Mick, he was ready to head off to his forever home a few weeks later.”

The scheme was set up in 2013 and as well as young puppies, the dogs that are looked after by foster carers tend to be poorly or pregnant dogs, strays and older dogs and those that might find life in kennels a little overwhelming.

If you would like to find out more about becoming a doggie foster care, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/fostering