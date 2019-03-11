It’s a wrap for Majit’s Lonely Planet

Leeds-based Manjit’s Kitchen is includeed in a new book from Lonely Planet Food.

Around the World in 80 Trucks, published on March 13 priced £14.99, features the most exciting chefs on four wheels from around the globe.

It serves up easy and tasty recipes from chefs on the road — Japanese, Lebanese, Mexican, Peruvian and more — from the most exciting culinary minds on four wheels.

“In the past 10 years, the culinary landscape of cities all over the world has been transformed by a new kind of street food purveyor: the gourmet food truck,” writes Commissioning Editor, Christina Webb, in her introduction to the book.

“Food trucks first rolled onto the scene in the US around the time of the last global financial crisis,” Christina added.

“It was an era when chefs were being laid off from traditional bricks-and-mortar restaurants, and, with no job but a lot of talent and ambition, decided to take matters into their own hands.

“Combined with a growing number of festivals and a trend for pop-up attractions, the market was ripe for entrepreneurial cooks to make their mark in nomadic kitchens.”

In Around the World in 80 Food Trucks some of the world’s most creative food truck chefs share their recipes to make at home.

The dishes cover everything from classics and family recipes to fusion concoctions inspired by travel experiences.

Indian vegetarian street food and snacks Manjit’s Kitchen, based in Leeds Kirkgate Market, shows how to make a Pakora wrap.