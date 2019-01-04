Islamic first record label

A YOUNG entrepreneur is hoping to prove herself in business world with her first venture – the launch of a record label to promote Islamic musicians.

Leeds student Safiyyah Hafiji, aged 20, has set up the world’s first record company focused exclusively in A Cappella nasheeds and other vocals-only faith music.

Now she is setting her sights on unearthing chart-topping singers in the 2.6 billion Muslim community by launching a global talent-spotting contest – and signing the winner to her label.

The former Batley Girls’ High School pupil said: “A Cappella inspires, unites and spreads joy - and brings people together. Thanks to its purity, it is a very much an in-demand musical genre.

“There is no lack of singing and songwriting talent that is deserving of a wider audience. But there is a shortage of channels to promote it far and wide.

“Our aim is to promote this talent and open up a platform for this spiritually-uplifting music to be enjoyed by everyone around the world.

“We want to go above and beyond the typical Islamic music we already have.”

The budding music impresario was awarded an entrepreneurial scholarship from the University of Leeds, where she is a third-year Management with Marketing student, and has established her Enlighten Records label.

Her business inspiration grew out of her passion for A Cappella faith-based music – wedded to a determination to break down barriers and make it more inclusive and accessible to all.

To mark the launch, Safiyyah is staging an A Cappella or vocals-only worldwide singing competition. Visit: www.enlightenrecords.com