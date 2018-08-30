Is this the BIGGEST Leeds United fan in the world?

Thousands of Leeds United fans across the globe can lay claim to being the biggest of the lot.

Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa issues transfer update ahead of loan deadline

Marching on with T-Rex: Leeds United season ticket holder Arthur Brown-Nasey, 10, with younger brother Alfie, 7, in Trinity Leeds, roaring on the Whites ahead of Fridays big match with Middlesbrough

Whether they've travelled to the most away games, had a season ticket for the highest number of years or filled their home with Leeds memorabilia, there could be several reasons someone could call themselves the Whites' biggest fan.

But Trinity Leeds could have just found the Whites' biggest fan, literally.

Leeds United: Jansson taking a side-before-self approach to campaign under new boss Bielsa

This 18-metre, three-tonne T-Rex, which has spent the summer in Trinity Leeds, is roaring on the Whites ahead of Friday night’s top-of-the-table TV clash with Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

Is this Leeds United's biggest fan?

The T-Rex, which was installed in July and departs this Sunday, is now wearing a giant Leeds United scarf in support of Bielsa’s men who play Boro in the televised Championship match tomorrow night.

For the latest Leeds United conversations and news, join our new Facebook group, dedicated to all things relating to the Whites.