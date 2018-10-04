Is the Coca Cola Christmas truck coming to Leeds in 2018?

Have your say

Its arrival heralds the start of Christmas for many.

And thousands queue up to see it – so will the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck be coming to Leeds again this year?

The huge red lorry visited two locations in the city last year - Pudsey Owlcotes and the White Rose Centre - attracting thousands of fans who waited for hours to get alongside it.

So will it be dropping by in 2018?

Coca-Cola bosses are keeping this year’s tour date a closely guarded secret, with the full list of locations likely to be revealed in early November.

Wherever it goes, visitors of all ages line-up to see the truck that’s becoming the star of the soft drink giant’s ‘Holidays Are Coming’ Christmas advertising campaign.