Leeds awoke to a fresh dusting of snow today - but is more of the white stuff on its way?

Here’s your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday, March 3 in Leeds:

8am- Overcast

9am - Overcast

10am - Overcast

11am - Overcast

12pm - Overcast

1pm - Overcast

2pm - Overcast

3pm - Overcast

4pm - Overcast

5pm - Overcast

6pm- Overcast

7pm - Overcast

8pm - Overcast

9pm - Overcast

10pm - Overcast

11pm - Overcast