Is Leeds disabled friendly?

Recent Disabled Access Day prompted YEP Reader Panel to consider how the city treats those with physical and mental health conditions.

So, does Leeds give disabled people a fair deal?

Na​tasha Meek

I think there are growing opportunities to create safe spaces for disabled people around Leeds. There are a growing number of sports groups around the city, such as wheelchair basketball, which celebrate our diverse city. I think the rise in positive opportunities for the community is partly due to the Paralympics, which is putting sports into the 21st century.

Dave Kelly

Yes, Leeds is a very disabled friendly city. From the staff at Leeds station, to the gigs at theatres and the Arena,there are very good facilities for disabled customers to enjoy the city's attractions. It's nice to see inclusion of lesser abled folk remains a high priority in the design and fore thinking of events in the city.

Indee Watson

Due to so many shopping centres, arenas and museums in Leeds having lifts and ramps, I think Leeds is disability friendly. However, as someone without a disability, I haven't been aware of places not catered for.

Dennis Appleyard

Inevitably, there's always room for improvement, and we must get away from the idea that wheelchair users are the only 'disabled' people - sensory disorders and cognitive problems are often overlooked.

Sandra Buendía González

From what I have seen, Leeds appears to be a city that caters well for the disabled. Although I cant speak with certainty, I have observed many systems in place, aiding the physically challenged to go about their daily lives. I think accessibility throughout Leeds is essential to ensure no-one is excluded.

James Kirk

The Equality Act 2010 places a duty on organisations to ensure the disabled receive the same services as someone who is not disabled. Access and toilets are fine, but more can be done within buildings to provide free movement.