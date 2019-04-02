Investigation after fire breaks out at MOT garage in Drighlington

An investigation is under way after a fire at an MOT garage in West Yorkshire this evening.

Fire crews were called to the incident at the garage on the B6135 Wakefield Road in Drighlington shortly after 7.20pm.

The fire was said to have affected all of one building measuring about 50 metres by 10 metres.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post just after 10pm, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was now out but damping down work was continuing at the scene.

Crews from Morley, Cleckheaton, Dewsbury and Bradford dealt with the incident, with a fire investigation officer also in attendance.