International Women's Day: These are the pledges you can make to help women and girls in Leeds

International Women's Day raises awareness of the discrimination still faced by women and girls across the world.

We've rounded up five pledges you can make to support women in Leeds.

1. Donate sanitary products to Freedom4Girls

This new charity aims to provide free sanitary products for girls in both developing countries and the UK. There are now 50 collection stations across Leeds where you can donate sanitary towels or tampons. A £10 cash donation will provide enough products for a class full of girls to use over a month. To find out more, visit www.freedom4girls.co.uk/how-to-get-involved

2. Take part in a Leeds Girls Can session

Leeds Girls Can is affiliated to a Sport England campaign to encourage more women to take part in sport and exercise. They run free, inclusive fitness activities and introductory sessions for new sports for women aged 14-60. They provide a safe, supportive and friendly environment for women who are nervous about exercising. For more information visit www.active.leeds.gov.uk/leedsgirlscan

3. Get involved with Women's Lives Leeds

Women's Lives Leeds is a union off 11 organisations which work with women and girls across the city. It deals with issues such as domestic violence, mental health, sexual health, sex work, trafficking, substance misuse, child sexual exploitation and education. Find out more by visiting www.womenslivesleeds.org.uk

4. Become a mentor for other women

Forward Ladies is a national women's business network dedicated to peer support and closing the gender pay gap. They recruit experienced professional women to mentor and guide others through their careers. They now work with big-name employers across Yorkshire. To find out more, visit www.forwardladies.com

5. Become a volunteer with the Support After Rape and Sexual Violence Leeds helpline

This support group is currently recruiting new volunteers. The helpline service provides free, confidential emotional support to sexual violence victims of any age. You must be aged 18 or over to volunteer. The deadline for applications is March 13. To fill in an application form, visit www.supportafterrapeleeds.org.uk/helpline-volunteer-recruitment-now-open

6. Encourage women you know to get a cervical smear test

NHS bosses have raised concerns about the number of women who avoid booking a smear test appointment amid fears rates of cervical cancer could rise. Embarrassment, fear and a lack of knowledge about the procedure are believed to be the main reasons for women not taking up the tests, which are available free on the NHS from the age of 25 in England. The tests detect pre-cancerous changes in the cervix.