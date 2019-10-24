International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says the world "wants to buy what Yorkshire has to sell" as she unveils new export deals on visit to Leeds

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is in Leeds today. Pic: PA

The International Trade Secretary, who was educated at Roundhay School in Leeds, is in the city today and will host a roundtable with businesses in the city's creative sector.

She also plans to visit the Emmerdale Studios to celebrate the export success of TV and film in the region and meet with other local exporting businesses including gin producers Spirit of Harrogate.

The Conservative is announcing details of recent export deals signed by Yorkshire companies, including an £11m contract secured by Huddersfield firm HR Blowers to deliver 100 truck blowers per month into the United States.

Elsewhere, drinks producer SBCO, which has a facility in Cropton, North Yorkshire, has secured £11 million of exports for its Baijiu Beer and spirits in Hong Kong and China.

And Hull-based firm Tevalis have signed deals worth more than £1.5m with American and Canadian clients for its hospitality technology which improves the operation of restaurants, bars, and hotels.

Mrs Truss will tell entrepreneurs today that businesses will make the UK the "ideas factory of the world" after Brexit by innovating to break into new markets.

After Brexit, the UK will be free to negotiate and sign trade deals with countries where the European Union has no trade agreement - such the US.

The EU has about 40 free trade deals, covering more than 70 countries, meaning that as a member the UK can currently trade with countries like Canada without having to pay taxes on imports on most goods.

The UK government is in the process of rolling over the EU's existing free trade deals with other countries to avoid losing tariff-free access to these markets in a no-deal scenario. So far only 17 continuity deals have been signed, representing about eight per cent of total UK trade.

Mrs Truss will say: “Yorkshire is home to some of the UK’s most iconic exports – from Burberry to beer – and the more than £30 million of export wins announced today show the world wants to buy what Yorkshire has to sell.

“The Prime Minister’s great new Brexit deal provides certainty for businesses in Yorkshire, but crucially will allow them to benefit from new free trade agreements with some of our biggest trading partners.