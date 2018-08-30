International hotel chain opens in Leeds

An international chain has taken over a boutique Leeds hotel and it set to re-launch it next month.

Splendid Hospitality Group has acquired the New Ellington Hotel in the heart of the city’s financial district and will re-open it as the 59 bedroomed Mercure Leeds Centre.

Despite having hotels all over the world, the Leeds one will reflect the city’s heritage in its branding and Wakefield-based independent designers Matthews Mee have been drafted in.

The design house has taken inspiration from Leeds’ cloth manufacturing history and wool warehouses in the late 1800s so new guests can expect to see Yorkshire textiles and products used throughout the hotel, chairs upholstered with suit jackets, and collectibles reminiscent of a traditional tailor shop.

The hotel restaurant will be called Loom and will serve locally-sourced modern British cuisine.

Mercure Leeds Centre is Splendid Hospitality’s third Accor property and furthers the group’s partnership with Splendid Hospitality which is one of the UK’s fastest growing privately-owned hotel groups.

Ruslana, Yarmolyuk general manager Mercure Leeds, says: “I will be very happy to build my team who will support me in the creation of a hotel whose atmosphere and ethos reflects my own values: the importance of discussion, laughter, celebration, introducing like-minded people, enjoying quality locally-sourced food and rejoicing in the creation of a sophisticated but excellent value city-centre hub.”