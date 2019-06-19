International DJ Tom Zanetti leads the line up for Made in Leeds festival

Bar Fibre is taking the party outside as it gears up for its annual Made in Leeds festival.

The late night bar on Briggate is taking over the grounds of a 16th century water mill with five separate stages and more than 40 DJs for the outdoor music spectacular on Saturday June 29 at Thwaite Mills.

The Sleepin Is Cheatin stage.

Think secret gardens and fantasy forests with open-air stages beneath the trees, big top woodland tents, canal side stages and more - with the best in current club music providing the sounds.

Each stage will be decorated to a different theme and they will be hosted by the club brands, Sleepin is Cheatin, Federation, Casa Loco, One Religion and Fibre's own stage of talent.

Leeds based DJ Tom Zanetti will be the top act for Sleepin is Cheatin while Marc Leaf, Dale Castell, Rob TIssera and Josh Demello also feature on the line-up.

This will be the third time Bar Fibre has staged the event at Thwaites and, with a capacity of 3,500 compared to 380 at the bar, organisers say it is a showcase of what Bar Fibre can stage - but to a much wider audience.

The Federation set.

Shaun Wilson, director of Bar Fibre, said: "We want to keep it about our brands now, it is a showcase of what we can do really. It is not a massive money-spinner for the amount of work but it is not about that for us. It gets people talking about us and what we do and is something for our customers to look forward to and get excited about."

Mr Wilson says the event appeals to all ages and lovers of all genres of music with Federation, for example, appealing to the 40 plus market and the Fibre and Sleepin Is Cheatin stages bringing in the younger crowds.

He added: "At Made in Leeds we get older customers coming back and it is right across the ages and with it being in the day it is easier for people that have got kids."

After parties are planned for Fibre, Tunnel and Mission.

More than 75 per cent of tickets have been sold and access to the site will be via shuttle buses operating from outside Bar Fibre every twenty minutes from 1pm. The bus will also come back to Bar Fibre again with the last service leaving at 11.30pm.