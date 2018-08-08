International Cat Day 2018: 5 Luxury Cat Hotels in Yorkshire

Catteries have been around for a long time, providing a place for your feline friend to go when you jet away on holiday, but now your cat can be pampered in style at a luxurious cat hotel.

Over the past few years, new strands of animal boarding facilities have popped up, offering luxury accommodation for your beloved pet, meaning they are treated to a holiday of their own whilst you’re away.

Yorkshire has an array of luxury cat hotels, meaning your cat can be pampered whilst you’re soaking up the sun.

The Ings Luxury Cat Hotel, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

The award-winning Ings Luxury Cat Hotel and Lodge give their feline guests a 5 star service, offering a relaxing and enjoyable experience for your cat.

They make it a personal experience for your four-legged friend with their beautiful indoor designer suites with underfloor heating and ensuite outdoor facilities.

The Ings Luxury Cat Hotel offer a choice of the ‘Luxury Hotel’ or the amazing ‘Lodge’, offering accommodation to suit all requirements and family sizes.

Visit: Ings lane Thornhill, WF12 0PG- theingsluxurycathotel.co.uk/

Cats Country Club, Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Located in the idyllic North Yorkshire countryside Cat Country Club provides the ultimate place for your cat to enjoy a break away.

The chalets provide your feline friend with either a pond or garden view and individual diets are catered for, offering a personal experience throughout.

Visit: Hillsview, Moor Road, Bagby, Thirsk, YO7 2AG- catscountryclub.com/

Posh Cats Cattery

This luxury cattery is set in a peaceful rural location, surrounded by beautiful countryside. With immaculate accommodation and an abundance of loving care, this cattery offers large, individual units with heated bedrooms, plush hygienic furnishings and a ventilated play area situated under each bedroom.

Visit: The Woodlands, 1 Moorhouse Lane, Haigh, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S75 4DD- poshcatscattery.co.uk/

Manston Pet Hotel, Leeds, West Yorkshire

At Manston Pet Hotel, each cat has their own outdoor exercise area and indoor area complete with a window overlooking the countryside.

With large individual pods with warm, comfy beds and additional blankets and a heated pad when necessary, this pet hotel offers luxury accommodation for your feline friend and is located in a convenient, semi rural location only minutes from Cross Gates town centre, Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Visit: Lazencroft Cottage, Manston Lane, Leeds, LS15 8AD- manstonpethotel.co.uk/

Gilberdyke Cats Hotel, Hull, East Yorkshire

This family-run cat hotel has been open for 30 years and provides spacious cat apartments which each have central heating and private outdoor terraces.

The owners are have a sensitive approach to the individual requirement of each cat and they also have an up-to-date security system, putting owners minds at rest whilst away on holiday.

Visit: Bennetland Lane, Gilberdyke, Brough, HU15 2TN- gilberdykecatshotel.co.uk/