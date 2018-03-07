Interactive film set in Leeds

Have your say

An interactive film tackling some of the biggest issues facing young people in Leeds has just finished production.

The fourth instalment in the hugely-popular TryLife series was filmed exclusively in Leeds and saw health professionals in the city team up with local students.

The film, titled Avani’s Episode, has been commissioned by NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) Partnership to raise awareness of health and wellbeing issues among young people in a way that will capture their attention and enable them to safely explore different options.

Paul Irwin, Director and company founder, said: “I wanted to find a more engaging way to educate young people about issues affecting health and wellbeing.

“TryLife films have evolved from the old choice-based adventure books that allowed you to make decisions affecting the storyline.

“Our interactive series allows teenagers to learn by making choices in a safe environment.”

TryLife has a massive following on social media.

The films allow users to choose from a number of decisions when placed in certain social scenarios.

More than 1,000 young people from Leeds College, Leeds Trinity University and Leeds Beckett University took part in auditions and workshops to develop the script.

In addition, 30 students were involved in the actual production.

The fourth TryLife film is due to launch in Leeds this spring and will be showcased in Hollywood in April.

For more, visit facebook.com/TryLife.tv.