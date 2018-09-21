Instagram gem drinks at Leeds Cocktail Experience

It is the place to be seen between summer and Christmas and with tans fading faster than Love Island couples it is time to get up, dress up and hit the town.

And if it is blowing a Storm Ali, Bronagh or a Tristan as it might be by then it won’t ruin your night as all the best bars in the city will be under one roof for the fourth Cocktail Experience.

On Friday November 9, Aspire will host a global cocktail tour that covers instagram gem drinks inspired by New York, Cuba, London, Paris and Japan.

There are 16 bars taking part and each one has been paired with a luxury liquor brand to create a top-shelf drink that is exclusive to that night.

The Domino Club has become one of the city’s hippest hangouts and has long been known to those in the know, but they will be in attendance to dazzle the crowds with their magical mixologists.

They are fresh from being named as one of the best hidden bars in the world by cocktail aficionado Simon Difford, one of the world’s leading authorities in the bar world but now there will be no secret to their drinks prowess as they join the line-up for the first time.

The award-winning Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor Bar will be on-hand to show party-goers the finer things in life like only they can.

It will be hosting the shiny VIP bar, which will be available exclusively to special guests who upgrade their ticket. One for the true connoisseurs, this is where you’ll find some absolute diamonds when it comes to International liquor.

Discerning local foodies will be delighted to discover chef and restauranteur Luke Downing of award winning Vice and Virtue, Aperitivo and the new place at Pudsey Feed, will be bringing his best bartenders to the party, to mix up cocktails so cutting-edge they seem almost other worldly.

Manahatta and Neighbourhood will all be bringing their own unique take on NYC-style mixology to the table, whilst Revolución de Cuba will leave your heart in Havana oh-na-na, with their distinctive Cuban twist.

The whistle-stop world tour continues to Japan, where rooftop-bar Issho will be blending exotic ingredients that will capture your imagination and tantalise your taste-buds. Neighbouring bar Banyan will also be in attendance with a game-changing cocktail that will leave you wanting more. Dirty Martini will also be making a trip across the road to deliver their distinctive twist on Bond’s poison of choice.

Other brands confirmed include Be At One, Oracle, The Botanist, Banyan, Below Stairs, Malmaison, Smokestack, newcomers Lost & Found and Dirty Martini.

Once again, the party will take place over two floors and feature a range of entertainment, including the latest sounds from the city’s best local DJ’s.

Pink Gorilla Director Jordan Odu and event organiser said: “It’s hard to believe it’s almost two years since our first party.

“The Leeds cocktail scene has evolved massively since 2016, and our fourth party will be the perfect place to experience the huge amount of homegrown talent and diversity we have access to.

“Our event is as much about the people and the partying as it is the bars, bartenders and cocktails so guests can expect a night they won’t forget.”