Inspirational Leeds mum hosts tea party for hospices

A MUM-of-two with terminal brain cancer is raising funds for two hospices by staging a tea party with her friends.

Jo Harker, 45, is hoping to raise £5,000 for Wheatfields and Wakefield Hospices by staging Jo’s Strawberry Tea at St Michael’s Church in East Ardsley on July 14. A contribution will also be made to Breast Cancer Care.

FUNDRAISER: Jo Harker, pictured recently.

Jo, of Tingley, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2000 and since then Jo’s Strawberry Tea has been held annually for different cancer charities. Jo has since been re-diagnosed with terminal brain cancer but is determined to carry on with her fundraising and life.

Her best friend Marie Woodhead, 45, said: “Jo truly is an inspiration who never moans, is always giving back and who continues to be a wife and mum throughout all the treatment and bad news she has had to endure.”

“Last year’s Strawberry Tea raised £3,500 and this year we want to raise about £5,000, if we can. This year we really want it to be a cracker and a target breaker. This would be amazing for Jo.”

Over the years and before her cancer, Jo raised money for Leeds based children’s cancer charity Candlelighters. Since her diagnosis she has gone on to support Breast Cancer Care, MacMillan, Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds, Wakefield Hospice and Pinderfields Hospital, all of whom have helped her.

Team: Marie Woodhead, left, Jo Harker and Liz Aveyard, right.

Marie, who has been best friends with Jo since they were 13, said Jo’s family and friends also helped make the annual tea party a big success.

She added: “Jo has a fantastic team behind her. Liz Aveyard plays a big part in the event helping on the baking side, while I run the kitchen. We serve fabulous homemade lunches at the event too.”

Next month’s event at the church on Cherry Tree Walk will run from 11pm to 3pm. It will also feature raffles and a tombola, stalls and games for children and adults.