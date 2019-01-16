Inquest opens following death of Leeds woman Poppy Devey Waterhouse

Have your say

A woman in her 20s died from head and neck injuries after an alleged assault at a flat in Leeds, an inquest heard

The death of Poppy Devey Waterhouse is under investigation after police and paramedics were called to a reported stabbing at a flat in Richmond Hill at around 9am on December 14.

An inquest in Wakefield was told a male occupant of the flat was arrested following the death of London-born Miss Devey Waterhouse, who was 24 and worked as an analyst.

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach said a post-mortem gave a preliminary cause of death as head and neck trauma.

The inquest was adjourned as investigations continue.

Joe Atkinson, 25, is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow (January 17).