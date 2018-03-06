Inquest opens after grandfather killed in head-on crash near Pontefract

AN Inquest has opened into the death of a 56-year-old grandfather in a head-on crash in Upton near Pontefract.

Robert Tucker suffered fatal injuries when the white Vauxhall van he was driving was involved in collision with a red VW Golf travelling in the opposite direction on Wrangbrook Lane, Upton, at around 7.30am on Monday February 19.

An inquest opening at Wakefield Coroner's Court was told Mr Tucker, who was born in Hemsworth and lived at Carrs Lane, Cudworth, Barnsley, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene just after 8am that morning.

A preliminary report by Dr Matthew Lyall gave the cause of Mr Tucker's death as chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach said: "The collision involved two vehicles travelling in opposite directions."

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of further enquiries.

Police previously said the the Golf was heading towards Upton having just left the A1 southbound, while the Corsa was heading towards the A1 having travelled from the Barnsley area.

The woman who was driving the Golf was seriously injured and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment

Mr Tucker’s family said in a statement following the tragedy: "We are devastated to have lost a loving husband, father and grandfather.

"We loved him very much, miss him terribly and will never be the same without him."

Anyone who has information about the incident or saw either vehicle involved prior to the collision is asked to to call police on 101, quoting 13180082888.