Inflatable fun returns to Leeds Temple Newsam

A fun-run reminiscent of popular TV shows Total Wipeout, Fun House and It’s A Knockout will return to Temple Newsam this summer.

The Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun 5k on May 19 includes giant mazes, walls, gauntlets and slides and will be filled with enough air to inflate more than 75 million footballs.

Brains behind the event Alex Winters, a former Cbeebies presenter, came up with the idea while watching an episode of Ninja Warrior back in 2014. He said: “I grew up watching some of the great, classic TV shows of yesteryear like Fun House, It’s a Knockout and Gladiators.

“Like many others I dreamed of taking part in something like that, but never got the chance. Now I am giving the people of Yorkshire the chance to roll back the years and act like a kid again.”

Tickets are available at www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey. Up to 5,000 runners can take part on the day.