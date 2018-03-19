Incredible photos show bizarre icicle phenomenon in Otley

editorial image
0
Have your say

Icicles have become a common sight in Yorkshire during the recent cold snap - but have you seen a formation as impressive as this one?

This bush on a country lane near Otley was transformed into an icy wonderland by the freezing temperatures.

It sits beside a puddle on West Lane in Askwith, and the icicles formed due to the vegetation being covered by water splashed onto it by passing traffic.

Sue Coates took these stunning images.

Yorkshire Dales waterfall becomes 20ft curtain of ice during Beast from the East

How well do you know Kirkstall Abbey?

Five things you should know about Leeds Kirkstall Abbey

Julie Marlow. Picture courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

Woman, 38, who died after Upton crash named by police