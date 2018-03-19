Incredible photos show bizarre icicle phenomenon in Otley

Icicles have become a common sight in Yorkshire during the recent cold snap - but have you seen a formation as impressive as this one?

This bush on a country lane near Otley was transformed into an icy wonderland by the freezing temperatures.

It sits beside a puddle on West Lane in Askwith, and the icicles formed due to the vegetation being covered by water splashed onto it by passing traffic.

Sue Coates took these stunning images.

