Incredible £50,000 raised at annual WACCL event

A festive lunch, which brought together more than 350 people from the local business community, has raised an incredible £50,000 for Wakefield charities.

The Cedar Court Hotel’s Yorkshire Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch is held each December to raise money for charities that provide support and guidance to young people throughout the district, and has raised more than £150,000 in the last five years. The 2018 event raised money for four chosen charities: Levi Star, supporting children with brain tumours; Laila Milly Foundation, which assists young people with

rare neurological conditions; My Burns Club, assisting young people with burn related injuries to live a normal and active life; and Theatre Royal Wakefield Youth Academy, providing bursaries to allow

disadvantaged youngsters to attend classes.

Chair of the WACCL committee, Ian Taylor, said: “We always say that Wakefield is closed for business when the WACCL event is on, and judging by the number of people that attended this year’s celebration, that was certainly the case. I think we were all overwhelmed by the generosity of the individuals and organisations in the room and we really cannot thank those that came along enough.

“This money will make a real difference to these charities, all of which work with young people in our district. I am very proud of what we have achieved but there is no resting on our laurels, our job

now is to make next year even bigger and better.”

Visit www.waccl.co.uk for details about past and upcoming events.