Increased police presence planned for Leeds United v Millwall

Police will return to Elland Road for the visit of Millwall.

Improvements in fan behaviour have meant that several of Leeds United's home fixtures this season have gone ahead without a police presence and have been stewarded by the club.

What Millwall have said ahead of Leeds United showdown

However, some matches have been designated as posing a higher risk of violence and will continue to be policed.

Millwall visit Elland Road this Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police have released a statement thanking supporters for their conduct despite the highest attendance enjoyed by the club in over a decade.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, who heads operational policing for Leeds District, said:

“We recognise that times have changed significantly for the better in terms of the behaviour of fans. We have had a number of police-free matches at Elland Road and introduced the ‘Police Liaison Approach’ this season, which in turn frees up officers to be deployed across Leeds protecting our communities.

“We have been able to move away from the restrictions we previously had to put in place around some games, such as early kick-offs and ticket exchange systems, which prove unpopular with fans.

“As we continue to work closely with Leeds United to ensure the safety of everyone attending these forthcoming games, we hope that the genuine fans of the club will want to support us in that aim.”

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear, added:

“The vast majority of our supporters have been a huge credit to Leeds United this season and they are going to play a crucial role until the final ball is kicked – our message would be to be loud and create the atmosphere you do week in week out, but always remember to be respectful to those around you."

For LUFC policing updates and information follow on Twitter @LUFC_WYP

To report any incidents please contact 101 or alert any of the stewards or police offers on duty at Elland Road.