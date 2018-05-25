Incident at Leeds Armley Gyratory reportedly clear but motorists could still face long delays

Major disruption caused by a police incident in Leeds city centre has cleared but motorists are still being warned to expect delays.

Kirkstall Road, the inner ring road, Armley Gyratory and parts of the city centre were gridlocked after Wellington Road was reportedly closed on both sides of the roundabout.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene near Armley Gyratory over an incident just after 3pm.

The incident is now believed to have been cleared.

But motorists and commuters could still face lengthy delays with slow-moving and backed up traffic around the city centre.