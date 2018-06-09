In pictures: The Leeds nightclub which took the party outside celebrates ten years

Ten years ago the guys behind one of the most popular nightclubs in Leeds had the idea of taking the party outside.

Some of the best DJs in the business on a global scale, music, special effects like never before and drinking and dancing under the sun (well mostly) in the middle of the countryside.

The team behind Mint Club and Mint Warehouse had built a strong relationship with one of the pioneers of modern music, German DJ and producer, Sven Väth, who is still running the show, and came up with the idea of Cocoon In The Park.

It is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary and will once again return to Temple Newsam on July 14 with a line-up fronted of course by Väth.

The line-up also features Apollonia, Seth Troxler, B2B Craig Richards, Tale of us, Enzo Siragusa, B2B Archie Hamilton, B2B Rossko, Annie Errez and Bobby ODonnell.

Afterwards revellers will head to the after party at Mint Warehouse.

Here City Buzz takes a trip down memory lane with some archive shots from each of the last nine years.

* For tickets and more information, visit: http://cocooninthepark.com

