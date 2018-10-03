In pictures: Historic Seacroft - the Leeds suburb with one of country’s oldest village greens

Have your say

It was originally envisaged by the council that it would be a ‘town within the city limits’.

And the Seacroft Civic Centre was often referred to as the ‘Seacroft Town Centre’.

Seacroft was at one time a small village between Leeds and York.

The village green, known as ‘The Green’ still exists, and is one of the oldest in the country with the stretch of land being mentioned in the Domesday Book.

