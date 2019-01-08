PICS: YPN archive

In pictures: Historic Guiseley - the Leeds town famous for fish and chips, football and Sooty

We have delved into the YEP archive and turned back the clock to bring you these photos of Guiseley down the years.

We hope these photos evoke some happy memories:

Opening of the Guiseley tramway.

1. Year unknown

Town Gate and The Green in Guiseley. This photo is believed to be of an Easter procession dated around 1963.

2. 1960s

Cross and ancient stocks.

3. Year unknown

White Cross Hotel and tramway terminus.

4. Year unknown

