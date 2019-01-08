In pictures: Historic Guiseley - the Leeds town famous for fish and chips, football and Sooty We have delved into the YEP archive and turned back the clock to bring you these photos of Guiseley down the years. We hope these photos evoke some happy memories: 1. Year unknown Opening of the Guiseley tramway. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. 1960s Town Gate and The Green in Guiseley. This photo is believed to be of an Easter procession dated around 1963. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Year unknown Cross and ancient stocks. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Year unknown White Cross Hotel and tramway terminus. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3