Anita Dobson stars as the head of the orphanage Miss Hannigan

IN PICTURES: Annie starring Anita Dobson - tour dates include Newcastle, Glasgow and Bradford

The smash-hit production of Annie is on the road and coming to a theatre near you.

Set in 1930s New York young Annie is forced to live a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Anita Dobson with the orphans

1. It's a hard knock life for them

Annie is a musical set in 1930s New York

2. Set during the Depression

Anita Dobson as Miss Hannigan plots with her confederates on how to make money out of little orphan Annie

3. Quids Inn

The score includes The Sun'll Come Out Tomorrow

4. Keep smiling through

