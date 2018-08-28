In pictures: All thrills and spills in York’s soapbox challenge

THE CARS might not be the classiest but the route is packed with sights and spills.

The vehicles, or carts to give them their proper name, hurtle down Micklegate in York.

Some roll. Some clatter. But a few keep upright and complete the journey in a safe fashion.

Some 40 carts took part in the York BID (Business Improvement District) Micklegate Run Soapbox Challenge yesterday (August 27) from 10am.

Wheels secured and brakes checked – participants in York’s most unusual road race undertook final preparations on their person-powered vehicles for the third annual challenge.

Groups, companies and organisations putting vehicles through their paces on timed runs down Micklegate, just inside the city walls, where they faced straights, curves and even cobbles before reaching the finish line at the bottom of the hill.

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, said: “The Micklegate Run Soapbox Challenge is a truly unique event to York, and last year saw around 20,000 crowd the pavements the length of Micklegate to watch soapbox cars of all shapes and sizes zoom off from the starting ramp and make the full journey down the hill, including the infamous bone-shaking cobbles towards the bottom of the hill. There can be few better ways of reminding people of Micklegate’s unique charms and showcase the businesses along the street.”