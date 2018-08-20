Improvements made at north Leeds care home

A Care home in North Leeds has seen its efforts to improve rewarded by CQC inspectors who have now rated it overall as ‘good’ in their latest report.

As previously reported in the Yorkshire Evening Post, Adel Grange Care Home was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in 2016 after the care watchdog found they had breached a regulation relating to protecting people’s dignity and respect.

It followed concerns regarding care plans not providing sufficient guidance for staff when faced with patients with challenging behaviour, potentially putting staff and others at risk. However in their latest report, from an inspection in April and now published online, the home - which cares for up to 30 people with dementia - has made “appropriate steps” to address previous concerns and has now been rated as ‘good’ across the board.

Inspectors said there is a “clear emphasis on leadership, teamwork and good communication between staff at all levels” and added: “The manager had developed a positive culture which promoted high quality, person-centred care.”

Malcolm Carr, interim quality and governance lead at Adel Grange’s parent company, Parkfield Healthcare Group, said they had embarked on a “major improvement programme” at the home and recruited a new manager as well as an activities coordinator in response to the previous report.

The home has also been extensively refurbished, with a new bar, cinema area and dining room decorated like a 1940s railway station cafe.

“The service also offers live music every other week as well as regular outings and shopping trips for residents,” he added.