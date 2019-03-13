Improvements at Victoria House care home in Leeds

Care staff have been praised for making improvements at a residential home which was criticised by inspectors and placed in special measures.

Victoria House Residential Home in Belle Isle, Leeds, has been rated "good" in all areas after its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It marks a turnaround in standards at the home, on Low Grange Crescent, after breaches of care regulations were found in a 2017 inspection which resulted in an "inadequate" rating.

At the time, inspectors raised concerns over staffing levels, medicines management and risks to residents.

After an action plan was drawn up, standards were raised to "requires improvement" in January 2018, then a "good" rating from the CQC for being safe, caring, effective, responsive and well-led.

The latest inspection report said: "Everyone we spoke to was complimentary about the staff at the home.

"People told us that they were looked after by kind and caring staff who were mindful of their needs and wishes. A file contained cards and messages of thanks, complimenting staff on their kind and caring nature."

The CQC said the home was clean and well maintained and staff had been given the right training after the 41-bed facility was last inspected over two days in January.

Eduard Lavelle, registered manager at the home, owned by Inniscastle Care Ltd, said: "We worked very hard over the 24 months as a full service team to ensure our processes and procedures were robust and that we improved our working practices to meet the Care Quality Commission requirements.

"All of this we achieved through hard work, regular meetings, staff surveys, family involvement and great teamwork.

"None of this could have been achieved without the support we received from all our staff who continued to deliver their fantastic care whilst going through a period of change.

"Our residents and staff are at the heart of everything we do and our priority will always be to ensure that their needs are met in a safe and effective manner."