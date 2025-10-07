A popular bar and restaurant in Leeds closed its doors over the summer to undergo a ‘Hollywood-style’ refurbishment.

We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin to try out the newly reopened The Cosy Club in Leeds City Centre.

Until the news of The Cosy Club's reopening was announced a couple of weeks ago, I had never heard of the place. It’s tucked away above Pizza Punks on Leeds’ Albion Street, a stone's throw away from Trinity Kitchen.

My friend tells me that before its Hollywood makeover, it felt a bit more like an eccentric nightclub: “nice but not her vibe,” she said.

This was my first time, and I nearly walked past it until I saw the spotlights on the mirror ball welcoming us in with a huge sign over our heads.

Upstairs, we were given a warm welcome by the staff. It’s a vast space with huge windows overlooking the busy high street outside. It’s a cosy, snug away from the hubbub of city life, almost as if we’re in a fish tank.

A large ‘Romeo and Juliet-style’ fish tank separates the bar and restaurant area. All the furnishings, including the carpeted walls, give a feeling of a plush cinema.

We were sat on a booth at the back near a window. It’s a cosy place, I could imagine hot desking if you like more noise than a library but none of the tinny noises of a coffee shop.

The menu has stayed the same with a range of all-day dining options, such as.brunch, lunch, and dinner on offer. We had come for brunch, which is my favourite meal out. I was glad to see so many vegan and vegetarian options, as well as a kids' menu too.

From Full English cooked breakfasts, Eggs Benedict, and a vegan butty to a granola bowl and a stack of American Pancakes.

They also serve a range of smoothies, cocktails, coffees, and matcha-based drinks.

We ordered the Garden Breakfast with fried egg (£13.75), a chai granola bowl with Greek yoghurt and berries (£7.95), the kids' vegan breakfast (£7.75), and a stack of six fluffy pancakes with crispy bacon, blueberries, and maple syrup (£14.95). Hot drinks were between £3.50 - 4.50, and smoothies were £5.95.

The staff were very attentive and helpful, especially making accommodations with us having a toddler in our party. The setting feels nice but not too high-end, where you can come dressed as you are. Food arrived promptly.

The Garden Breakfast included halloumi, fried egg, two mini circular hash browns, mushrooms, and spinach, roast vine tomatoes, and smashed avocado on sourdough. It was nice, and the ingredients were worth the price. The pancakes looked great with plenty of crispy bacon piled on, although the pancakes are quite highly priced for brunch.

It was nice to see a decent kids' vegan breakfast; it included plant-based sausages, hash browns, beans, spinach, and toasted sourdough. Perfect for little ones or for those with smaller appetites. My granola bowl tasted nice, but wasn’t the most creative granola bowl I’ve ever had, with a mixture of frozen berries and chai granola sprinkled across some yogurt.

If prices were slightly more reasonable, I would definitely love to hot desk in this cosy snug in Leeds city centre with lovely staff and decent food and drinks.