I’m a Celebrity 2018: When does it start and who is taking part?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here will shortly be back on TV screens, with a host of celebs competing it out in the heart of the Australian jungle in the run up to Christmas.

But when will this popular reality show return to ITV1 and who will be taking part this year?

Holly Willoughby will replace Ant McPartlin to present alongside Declan Donnelly (Photo: ITV)

Here’s everything you need to know about I’m a Celebrity 2018.

When will I’m a Celebrity be back on TV screens?

Although ITV are yet to confirm a date for the return of I’m A Celebrity, it is expected to be back mid-November, as this is when the show usually airs.

The show lasts for three weeks and wraps just ahead of Christmas.

Who are the hosts this year?

This year’s I’m A Celebrity will be again be presented by Declan Donnelly, but This Morning’s Holly Willoughby has been drafted in to replace Ant McPartlin, who usually co-hosts the programme with Dec.

Which celebs could be on this year’s show?

Although this year’s line-up hasn’t yet been confirmed, there are numerous speculations about who might be appearing on this year’s show.

Tim Henman

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist has been rumoured to be appear in this year’s show.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack is best known for her role on The Inbetweeners as Charlotte Hinchcliffe, but she may now be starring on this year’s hit reality show, with Emily been linked with an appearance on the show since the summer.

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge, former member of The Saturdays, has been rumoured as one of this year’s contestants. Her husband, ex-Chelsea and England footballer Wayne Bridge, also previously appeared on the show, as did former bandmate Vanessa White.

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage could be set for the jungle, with plenty of rumours currently circulating regarding the former UKIP leader appearing on this year’s show.

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing wouldn’t be the first Made In Chelsea star to appear on the show, following in the footsteps of Hugo Taylor, Spencer Matthews and last year’s winner, Georgia Toffolo.

Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan isn’t a stranger to reality TV, making waves during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Jack Maynard

Youtuber Jack appeared on last year’s I’m A Celebrity, before having to leave early due to a number of old and offensive tweets.

However, he was one of the more popular figures on the programme before his comments emerged and has now been rumoured to return to the show this year.

Alastair Cook

Also rumoured to take part on this year’s show is cricketer Alastair Cook. England’s leading run scorer retired from international cricket this year, so it would be perfect timing for him to join the jungle.

Danny Dyer

Eastenders actor Danny Dyer has been linked with a trip to the jungle, where his popular tough man persona would be put to the test. However he’s not the only member of the Dyer family rumoured to be taking part in this year’s show.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer, 22, is the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, and her bubbly personality led to her to be crowned winner of this year’s Love Island, alongside boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Dani Dyer has now been rumoured to be once again entering the world of reality TV with a possible appearance on this year’s I’m a Celebrity.