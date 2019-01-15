'I just want Mylee back' - heartbroken West Yorkshire dog owner holds vigil to mark seven weeks since disappearance of puppy

A heartbroken dog owner has held a vigil to mark seven weeks since the disappearance of her puppy.

Mylee, a white Shih Poo with dark brown ears, was just 15 weeks old when she disappeared while on a walk with owner Lisa Toon in Havercroft.

More than a dozen people attended the vigil on Sunday evening.

Lisa said: “We’ve searched everywhere for her and there’s no sign.

“As a family we’re heartbroken, we can’t believe that somebody could do this.

“For two weeks I did nothing but cry. I couldn’t eat, I just constantly cried. I’ve gone through every emotion, every feeling possible.”

Mylee is one of a number of dogs to go missing in the area in recent months, and her disappearance has been linked to speculation that a dog snatching ring may be operating in the area.

Mylee would now be 22 weeks old, and may have lost some of her darker colouring.

Within weeks of Mylee’s disappearance, two red cocker spaniels, Amber and Honey, went missing in Rabbit Ings Country Park at Royston.

Almost 4,000 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing Mylee home, and Lisa says that their support has helped her through.

She said: “It does give me hope because over the last week or so I’ve had my doubts. But everybody’s still keeping it out there.

“My hope’s still high that she’s out there somewhere and whoever has her is just lying low.”

Amber (left) and Honey went missing while on walks with their owners in Rabbit Ings Country Park at Royston in September and December respectively.

Lisa warned that dogs of Mylee’s age, now around 22 weeks, change rapidly, and said that with time and a trim, much of her dark colouring could have disappeared.

She said: “All I want is my little baby home. That’s where she belongs, she belongs with us, she has been gone now seven weeks.

“Just give her back to me. I’m not interested in the ins and outs of why you’ve kept her, I just want my baby back.”

Anyone with any information on Mylee’s current location is asked to contact Lisa Toon on 07790 546821.

Follow #HelpFindMylee and #HelpFindAmberandHoney on Facebook for the latest on the missing dogs.