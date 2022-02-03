Hunslet crash: Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Leeds

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 6:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 6:08 pm

It happened in Thwaite Gate at about 4.20pm today.

West Yorkshire Police were called out following a crash between a bicycle and a HGV.

A police spokesperson said: "A male cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Thwaite Gate, Hunslet, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

"Enquiries are ongoing at the scene."

Thwaite Gate is closed southbound between B6481 Pontefract Road and the Hand Car Wash.

