It happened in Thwaite Gate at about 4.20pm today.

West Yorkshire Police were called out following a crash between a bicycle and a HGV.

A police spokesperson said: "A male cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thwaite Gate, Hunslet, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

"Enquiries are ongoing at the scene."

Thwaite Gate is closed southbound between B6481 Pontefract Road and the Hand Car Wash.