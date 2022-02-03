Hunslet crash: Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Leeds
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Leeds.
It happened in Thwaite Gate at about 4.20pm today.
West Yorkshire Police were called out following a crash between a bicycle and a HGV.
A police spokesperson said: "A male cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
"Enquiries are ongoing at the scene."
Thwaite Gate is closed southbound between B6481 Pontefract Road and the Hand Car Wash.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.