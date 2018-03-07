Hundreds to gather at memorial event for 'pillar' of Leeds's Muslim community

Have your say

He has been described as a pillar of Leeds’s Muslim community who put others before himself and helped expand Islamic services in the city.

And hundreds of people are set to gather this weekend for a memorial event to reflect upon the long list of achievements of Akhlaq Hussain Mir.

Mr Mir, who helped set up the Al-Hassan Education Centre in Harehills, died aged 61 on February 12 following a battle with cancer.

Thousands of mourners attended his funeral last month in Leeds.

Now his family and friends are organising the memorial event, at the Bilal Centre, as a lasting tribute to Mr Mir, who also helped to build both the Masjid-E-Quba Mosque and Apna Centre in Harehills.

His cousin, Ishtiaq Mir, said he worked tirelessly for the community.

“He never worked for himself, he was selfless,” he said.

“He was that sort of person, just one call away for anyone.

“We were close and we used to meet up every week or twice a week.

“All the Imams of Leeds were at his funeral, every corner of Leeds was represented.”

Mr Mir gathered Islamic, interest-free loans to help get the Al-Hassan Education Centre off the ground.

All money raised from the memorial event this weekend will go towards the Masjid-E-Quba and paying back the loans.

His achievements also include the setting up of an Islamic funeral service in Leeds.

“People used to have to travel to Bradford so it was needed in the community,” Mr Mir, also 61, said.

“Some of the aspects of a funeral are really private to the family. He did free burials for people without charging sometimes. He was very generous.”

Tickets are on sale now for the event to be held on Sunday, March 11 from 1.30pm at the Bilal Centre in Conway Road.

More than 600 people are already expected to attend.

Food will be also be served, and tickets cost £20 per person.

Contact 07528180277 to buy tickets for the event.

Click here for more information about the Al-Hassan Education Centre

