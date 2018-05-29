Hundreds celebrate Meanwood family fun day in Leeds sunshine

Have your say

Families in Meanwood celebrated in the Bank Holiday sunshine during a festival in the heart of the community.

The Meanwood Festival Family Fun Day returned yesterday as hordes of people flocked to the cricket pitch off Parkside Road to join in with the action.

Donkey rides at Meanwood Festival Fun Day.'28 May 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Organised by the Meanwood Valley Partnership group, and supported by Meanwood Cricket Club and the Myrtle Tavern pub, it featured entertainment, stalls and a range of activities for families.

Sue Sheard, events co-ordinator at the group, who organises the fun day, told the YEP: “It has been absolutely amazing this year.

“The support from the community, local businesses and the council has been unbelievable.”

The fun day also brought an end to the now-annual 10-day Meanwood Festival, which started on May 19.

With a ceremonial twist, Coun Graham Latty (Con, Guiseley and Rawdon), who this month took up office as Leeds City Council’s new Lord Mayor of Leeds, officially opened the event yesterday.

Mrs Sheard, 65, said: “That he has taken the time to come to our event makes it feel special and we were very honoured.”

More than 40 volunteers helped with setting up and keeping things running smoothly.

Mrs Sheard also praised the fun day’s committee, part of Meanwood Valley Partnership, which helped organise the day.

“I have to say that without the committee it would not have happened,” she said.

“I have nothing but thanks and praise for them.

“The money we raised goes back into Meanwood to enhance the area.”

The fun day featured more than 50 stalls, and falcons, owls and a miniature mobile zoo were on show.

The group also organises Meanwood’s Christmas lights switch-on event in December.