Hull man missing after Wakefield visit

Police are appealing for information about a Hull man who has been reported missing after going on a visit to Wakefield.

Officers are searching for Eric Duffield, who is 39.

He had been in Wakefield visiting his father and left around 10.30am yesterday.

It is thought he was going to catch a bus to Hull but has not been seen since.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We are worried as Eric might be slightly confused due to some medical issues."

He is white, 6ft tall, of large build, and has a bald head. He was wearing a grey hoodie, a Leeds Rhinos rugby top, grey jogging bottoms, a black cap and brown trainers and was carrying a blue carrier bag.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Mr Duffield to get in touch, quoting log 604 of August 19.