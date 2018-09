Have your say

A huge tree fell across a main road in Bradford during gale force winds today.

The tree stood on the edge of Lister Park, near Bradford Grammar School, and fell across Emm Lane today.

Storm Ali has brought gusts of up to 80mph to Yorkshire and is the first storm of the autumn.

Yesterday a flight from Guernsey was pictured landing heavily at Leeds Bradford Airport as the storm arrived.