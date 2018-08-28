Huge tree falls on Leeds Carnival visitor's BMW

Have your say

The owner of a BMW got a shock when they returned to their car after Leeds Carnival - to find it had nearly been crushed by a fallen tree.

The vehicle was one of several parked along Gledhow Valley Road during the Bank Holiday Monday parade in nearby Harehills and Chapeltown.

The road bisects Gledhow Valley Woods and a large number of mature trees overhang it.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and police supervised traffic while debris were cleared.

The parade itself was delayed while police arranged for a car that was illegally parked on Harehills Avenue to be towed away to prevent it blocking the route.

Photos by Adam Bowler.