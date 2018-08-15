Huge tree falls and blocks Leeds street

Have your say

An enormous tree fell across this Leeds street last night - and drivers had a lucky escape.

A number of cars were travelling along Park Road in Guiseley when the tree toppled over at 9pm on Tuesday night - with one driver missing the debris 'by inches'.

It also destroyed a wall.

Tree surgeons worked until around midnight to clear the road and it has now re-opened.

The fall happened on a calm night with little wind, meaning the tree is likely to have been rotten.

In May, a large tree fell across Princes Avenue near Roundhay Park on a busy Saturday - trapping hundreds of cars in the Lakeside car park. Again, the weather was clear and calm.

