Huge rush hour delays on the A1 after caravan overturns in crash

Highways England said two lanes have been closed on the A1M southbound at J44.

The collision left a caravan overturned, with traffic and officers and West Yorkshire Police Roads Police Unit dealing with the incident.

Both are currently on the scene.

Traffic is spanning more than four miles back to J45 with average speeds of just 6mph.

Highways England said delays are at least 35 minutes as of 5pm.

The service said: "Please allow extra time for your journey, should you be travelling in the area."