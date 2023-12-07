Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Huge lorry fire that closed A64 between Leeds and York caused by 'overheated breaks'

The cause of a major lorry fire on a road linking Leeds and York has been shared.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT
The A64 was closed in both directions last night (Wednesday) following a lorry fire between the junctions for the A1(M) and the A162 towards Tadcaster.

Diversions were in place while emergency crews dealt with the incident and pictures shared by National Highways showed that the lorry was carrying a large number of beer kegs.

The eastbound carriageway was opened at 11.30pm last night but the road wasn’t fully opened again until after 5am.

The lorry was carrying kegs of beer. Photo: National HighwaysThe lorry was carrying kegs of beer. Photo: National Highways
The lorry was carrying kegs of beer. Photo: National Highways

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared further details about the incident, saying that they were called at 9.48pm and that crews from Tadcaster, York and Acomb responded to reports of a fire to a HGV.

A spokesperson said: “The fire caused 100% fire damage, and was caused by overheated breaks.

"Crews used 8 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets, lighting, thermal imaging camera, and a water bowser, to extinguish the fire.”

North Yorkshire Police added that no injuries were reported.

