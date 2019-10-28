Huge closing down sale at Links in London in Leeds

The luxury jewellery store is hosting a huge closing down sale. Photo: James Hardisty.

Links of London, in the Victoria Quarter, is holding an "everything must go" sale.

"Everything" has been reduced.

The website is no longer able to process online sales since the company went into administration on October 8.

Shoppers must head to their nearest store to grab a bargain.

Matt Smith, joint administrator for Links of London, said, "The company has had to contend with difficult trading conditions that have impacted the whole retail sector.

"The directors have been seeking alternative solutions, including consideration of a CVA, refinancing or sale, but have unfortunately been unable to conclude such a transaction.

"In light of ongoing cash flow pressures, this has left the directors with no choice but to place the business into administration."