How you could get scouted by a model agency at the AllSaints brand's 25th birthday bash in Leeds

One of the models that was scouted at a previous campaign in Leeds.

The city's fashion followers are invited to the bash tomorrow night at the Northern Monk Brewery from 8pm onwards.

Model agency The Squad Management will also be there looking for fresh new faces and talent.

As well as drinks and music there will be sets from PBR Streetgang and Prosumer.

This model attended a casting in Leeds and was picked to feature in the AllSaints campaign for 2019.

The party is also to celebrate this year's AllSaints marketing campaign which featured models scouted previously in Leeds as part of a drive to cast people from the UK’s most vibrant cities.

All Saints creative director, Wil Beedle said: “Why Leeds? We love Leeds. Our shop in the Victoria Quarter attracts a broad range of local people who we feel have a connection to AllSaints through what we design, but who also understand the importance of individuality.

“I’ve also found that Leeds has always had a rich and energetic creative scene, where music, art, fashion and nightlife have helped define both the underground and broader communities. And, you know, who doesn’t love a night out in Leeds.”

One of the models scouted in Leeds.