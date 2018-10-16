How you can help design Leeds’ new £13m mental health unit for young people

Young people who have accessed mental health services are being invited to help design a new inpatient unit.

Health bosses in January revealed that the new £13m child and adolescent mental health (CAMHS) unit would be based at St Mary’s Hospital in Armley.

Run by Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust, it is being launched to support young people with complex mental health issues.

The 22-bed facility will take in patients from across the region who have issues ranging from severe personality to eating disorders.

How new unit will help young people with mental health issues

Now the trust is organising a creative workshop to get young people involved in the plans for the site. Children with experience of CAMHS services are being asked to take part in the event on Tuesday, October 30, to help shape the interior design of the proposed unit.

It will focus on what colours, furniture styles, and types of flooring young people would want, as well as layout of bedrooms, day spaces and dining areas.

The workshop will take place from 1pm-3pm at Little Woodhouse Hall, 18 Clarendon Road. Refreshments will be provided.

To book a place contact 07985 267740.