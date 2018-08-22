How train strikes will affect travel to and from Leeds Festival 2018 on Saturday

Leeds Festival 2018 takes place from Friday August 24-Sunday August 26, with festival-goers coming from all over the country to attend the popular music festival.

However, strike action on Saturday (August 25) will see an amended timetable, reduced services and cancellations on Northern Rail trains, which could affect travel plans for festival-goers.

Strike action on Saturday (August 25) will see an amended timetable, reduced services and cancellations on Northern Rail trains, which could affect travel plans for festival-goers

Northern is now calling on all customers to plan their travel carefully this bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday Northern expects to run almost 30% of standard services with all customers advised to check before they travel and, where necessary to seek alternative modes of transport.

On Sunday there will be planned cancellations on a small minority of routes, primarily in the north west, and again customers should check up to the last minute before travelling.

Planned Network Rail engineering work will also see some disruption to services across the weekend and into bank holiday Monday.

The following train services have been impacted by the strike and could disrupt Leeds Festival travel:

MANCHESTER – No direct trains or rail replacement buses to and from Manchester – customers are advised to use TransPennine Express

BRADFORD FORSTER SQUARE– Hourly service to and from Bradford Forster Square – last train from Leeds is at 17:36

BRADFORD INTERCHANGE – Hourly service to and from Bradford Interchange – last train from Leeds is at 17:00

ILKLEY – Twice hourly service to and from Ilkley – last train from Leeds is at 17:33

SHEFFIELD – Twice hourly service, with some hourly trains, to and from Sheffield – last train from Leeds is at 18:03

SKIPTON – Twice hourly service to and from Skipton – last train from Leeds is at 18:56

YORK – Twice hourly service to and from York – last train from Leeds is at 18:24

HARROGATE – Twice hourly service to and from Harrogate – last train from Leeds is at 17:29

Liam Sumpter, Regional Director for Northern, said: “We plan to run as many services as possible on Saturday, but there will be fewer trains operating than on previous days of RMT strike action and we want all customers to be fully aware of the amended timetable.

“Some routes will have no services at all, while others will have a limited service. On those routes where we are able to operate trains, we expect all services to be extremely busy.