How to get tickets to see Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road, Leeds

If you're hoping to get your hands on tickets to see Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road next summer, then you haven't got long to wait before they go on sale.

The Leeds lads announced that they would be playing a huge homecoming show at Leeds United's ground in summer 2019 as part of the club's centenary year celebrations.

The gig is expected to be a sell out so you'll have to act quick to make sure you get tickets for the show.

Here's how you can secure your tickets:

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale next Friday, October 26 at 9am.

Is there a pre-sale for the Kaiser Chiefs gig at Elland Road?

Leeds United season ticket holders and members will be able to access a special pre-sale ticket link from Wednesday, October 24 at 10am.

What website will be selling tickets?

Tickets will be sold at www.seetickets.com.

Who is supporting Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road?

Indie favourites The Vaccines will be on the bill, as well as up-an-coming Rotherham-band The Sherlocks.

