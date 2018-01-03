How to get a massive 16 days off at Easter by using just eight days of annual leave

The Christmas holidays are well and truly over and many of us have now returned to work.

After enjoying some much-needed time off around Christmas our thoughts are already turning to booking time off again for 2018.

However, most of us only receive around 28 days annual leave a year, equivalent to around 5.6 weeks of holiday.

But, by booking your time off off strategically, you can add a few more days off to this list without using up any more precious leave.

All you have to do is book your time off around bank holidays and weekends, according to Instant Offices.

As long as you work a normal shift pattern with weekends and bank holidays off, then you can get a huge lump of annual leave off at Easter.

The Good Friday Bank Holiday falls on March 30 this year with Easter Monday arriving four days after.

So, by requesting time off between Monday, March 26 and heading back to work on Monday, April 9, you will have enjoyed a huge 16 days off using just eight days leave.

This includes six days of weekends and two Bank Holidays, meaning you have more leave to take later in the year.

These are dates of the UK Bank Holidays in 2018.

30 March Friday Good Friday

2 April Monday Easter Monday

7 May Monday Early May bank holiday

28 May Monday Spring bank holiday

27 August Monday Summer bank holiday

25 December Tuesday Christmas Day

26 December Wednesday Boxing Day