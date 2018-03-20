How to change your Facebook settings to protect your privacy

A new scandal centred on a political campaigning consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, harvesting Facebook data has put renewed focus on what is happening with the huge amounts of our most personal data that we leave online.

But this is just part of something much bigger than Cambridge Analytica and even bigger than Facebook – trading in our personal information is the business model of the internet.

So it’s something we should all know about to make sure we’re happy with what’s being bought and sold.